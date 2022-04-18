RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University Police are seeking one suspect in a motor vehicle theft that took place early yesterday morning.

According to a VCUPD press release, the victim parked their car –a blue 2016 Honda Civic Coupe– on the third level of the D Deck parking facility on VCU’s MCV Campus around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 16.

The victim returned around 8 a.m. the next morning to find the vehicle missing.

Police determined that the vehicle was driven out of the parking facility around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 17. It was last seen heading north on N 7th Street.

The suspect was wearing a white hat, face mask, dark-colored jacket, khaki pants and black sneakers at the time of the theft. He had shoulder-length dreadlocks and an unknown ID badge around his neck. He was riding a red road bike prior to the theft.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident can contact the VCU Police Department 24/7. For emergencies, call (804) 828-1234. For non-emergency tips, call (804) 828-1196. Tips can also be submitted to Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or on the P3 Tips mobile app.