VCU seeking two suspects, green stolen scooter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A green 2020 Tao Tao scooter was reported missing from from the 500 block of Ryland Street on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is now seeking two men suspected of stealing the scooter.
The owner of the stolen scooter says they last saw the vehicle on Oct. 9 at 7:08 p.m.
VCUPD says the scooter has a cracked mirror, a red sticker on the front, a back tire that is missing tread and a seat attached by zip ties. The Virginia license plate tag is 57487M but the tag was being kept in the under-seat storage area.
There are two suspects wanted for the theft, they were seen riding the moped eastbound on Franklin Street. The first suspect is male with hair closely cropped on the back and sides, slight facial hair. He was last seen wearing a hat with a t-shirt, black and white shoes, and fitted light colored jeans. The second suspect is also male. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat, full-ear, over the ear headphones around his neck, a motorcycle jacket, light colored pants and Nike sneakers.
Anyone with information about these incidents, or the individuals involved, is asked to call the VCU Police non-emergency line at (804) 828-1196 or to send in tips on the LiveSafe app. Tips can also be submitted to Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or on the P3 Tips mobile app; for more information, visit http://www.crimestoppersrichmondvirginia.com/.
