RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are on the scene of a reported robbery at a 7-Eleven on West Grace Street.

An alert was sent out to students and staff at 6:20 a.m. to avoid the area. VCU said a short time later that the ‘situation was resolved,’ though police remain on scene investigating.

#breaking robbery at the 7-11 on west grace street near the Village Cafe on VCU's campus. Avoid the area. Working to get more information @8news pic.twitter.com/KyxwUJ0yiK — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) August 20, 2019

Check back for updates.