VCUPD arrests two men for damaging 9 state vehicles on university property

(Left to right) Devon Atkins, 20, of Chester Va.; f Del’ Shon Bell, 20, of Chester, Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Police Department announced Wednesday they have arrested two individuals for an incident where nine state vehicles on the university’s Monroe Park Campus were damaged.

The department said during an early morning protest on May 30, a VCU police officer saw two people breaking the windows of a state vehicle in the VCU parking lot.

Upon further inspection, the officer found eight other vehicles located in the lot on the 700 block of W. Broad St. were damaged. Damages included broken windshields and windows.

After an investigation, VCUPD has charged two men for the incident. Devon Atkins, 20, of Chester Va., and Del’ Shon Bell, 20, of Chester, Va., were both charged with one count of destruction of property each. This charge is a felony.

Atkins is not currently enrolled as a VCU student and Bell is not affiliated with VCU.

