Vehicle found ‘hanging over side of bridge’ following hit-and-run at MMMBT

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) —A woman was taken to the hospital after her vehicle was struck early Monday morning at the Monitor–Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT).

Sgt. Michelle Anaya of Virginia State Police said that they got the call around 4:40 a.m. Monday regarding “a vehicle hanging over the side of the bridge” on the southbound lanes of I-664.

Initial investigations revealed that a still-unknown vehicle struck the 2000 Ford Escape causing the driver, a 35-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, to to lose control and strike the jersey wall.

State Police said the woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital.

The unknown vehicle fled the scene, authorities said.

This crash has now cleared & traffic is moving @WAVY_News https://t.co/oiY1tDMGKr — Marielena Balouris (@Marielena_TV) December 28, 2020

State Police are now asking for the community’s assistance in seeking the driver that failed to stop at the scene. Anyone who witnessed this incident on Interstate 664 on the MMBT are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov