Vehicle leads Chesterfield Police on chase down Midlothian Turnpike

A suspect vehicle lead officers on a highspeed chase down the Midlothian Turnpike before crashing in the area of Smoketree Drive and Courthouse Road.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect vehicle lead officers on a highspeed chase down the Midlothian Turnpike Tuesday night before crashing in the area of Smoketree Drive and Courthouse Road.

8News has learned that officers received a call about a theft at the Walmart located on Walmart Way off Midlothian Turnpike. According to police, the suspect almost struck several people in the parking lot.

Police later located the vehicle on Midlothian Turnpike. The police tried to conduct a traffic stop, but he refused and sped off, officers added.

Members of the 8News crew witnessed the vehicle drive at high speed up and down Midlothian Turnpike. More than a dozen police vehicles perused the suspect during this chase.

Eventually, officers deployed spike strips somewhere on Midlothian Turnpike, causing the suspect vehicle’s tires to deflate, police told 8News at the scene.

The suspect vehicle was able to continue driving until it crashed near Smoketree Drive and Courthouse Road around 7:23 p.m.

According to police, no law enforcement or civilian vehicles were damaged during the pursuit.

The suspect, who police have not identified at this time, is in custody with charges pending.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

More Crime Coverage From 8News