Vehicle of interest sought in Redd Street homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police hope photos of a dark-colored SUV, allegedly linked to a homicide last Wednesday, will lead officers to the person(s) responsible for killing a man who was carrying groceries inside to his family.

According to police, the vehicle of interest is described as a black or dark-colored newer model Dodge Journey SUV. The vehicle has dark wheels, no front license plate, and silver accents.

The plea comes after a man, identified as Marquis B. Bushnell, was gunned down in the 1900 block of Redd Street on Sept. 16. Bushnell was found by police on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds.

He later died at the hospital.

“Marquis Bushnell was a father who had just moved to the area,” said Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell. “He was shot and killed while carrying groceries in for his family. We know someone out there has information that can help us bring justice for his family.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

