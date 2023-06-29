HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is investigating a shooting in which one person was injured near Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, officers were called to the 100 block of Engleside Court for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found an adult victim with a non-life-threatening injury.

According to police, this is an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.