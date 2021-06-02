Victim identified in Blacksburg homicide; Hokies linebacker charged

UPDATE 3:40 p.m.: Police in Blacksburg have identified the victim in Tuesday night’s homicide.

According to the Blacksburg Police Department, Jerry Smith, 40, of Blacksburg died in the incident.

The investigation revealed that Smith and Isimemen Etute, a person of interest in the case, were acquaintances.

Witnesses have been identified and interviewed, and are cooperating with the investigation, according to police. Officers added that they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Etute, a linebacker with the Virginia Tech Hokies, is currently in the Montgomery County Jail without bond.

Virginia Tech released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying Etute has been suspended from the football team “effective immediately.”

“The Virginia Tech and Town of Blacksburg communities are united in our shared concern for the welfare of all,” the university said in its statement. “Together, we denounce all acts of violence and stand together in support of one another. You don’t need to be close to this to be affected by this. If you need assistance or support, you are encouraged to reach out for help. University and community resources are listed below.”

