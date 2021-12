RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting early Monday morning.

The victim has been identified as Briana Whittaker-Oliver, 27, of Richmond.

RPD said officers responded to a call for a shooting at about 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 29. When they arrived, police said they found Whittaker-Oliver on the ground, suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

Whittaker-Oliver was pronounced dead at the scene.

RPD said the official cause of death has not been determined yet.