Victim identified in deadly shooting on Clarkson Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One man was killed Friday in a shooting at the 1700 block of Clarkson Road. Richmond Police Department have identified the victim in the homicide as Rolando Maldonado-Ortega, a male in his 40s.

Officers responded to a call for trouble around noon on Friday. Maldonado-Ortega was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Police say he was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later passed away.

RPD asks that anyone with information about this homicide call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

