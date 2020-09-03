Victim identified in Halifax Avenue shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified 20-year-old Kyre E. Smith as the victim in Wednesday’s shooting on Halifax Avenue. Police say they responded to the 2200 block of the street shortly before noon for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, the officers found Smith and one other male had been shot. They were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Smith later passed away at the hospital.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

LATEST HEADLINES: