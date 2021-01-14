Victim identified in Whitcomb Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead following a shooting in the 2300 block of Ambrose Street on Wednesday night. The Richmond Police Department identified Jamoine Tyler, a man in his 30s as the victim.

Police say they responded to the scene around 6 p.m. for reports of a person shot. Tyler was found wounded and taken to a local hospital. He was prounounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.