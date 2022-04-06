RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives have identified the victim of Tuesday night’s shooting in the Brookland Park neighborhood.

According to a Richmond Police Department press release, that victim was identified as Kenneth Cooper, Jr. of Richmond.

Previous Coverage

Around 7 p.m. on April 5, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2900 block of Hanes Avenue in Richmond’s northside. They found Cooper, Jr. unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound in an alley nearby.

Cooper, who was 27-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.