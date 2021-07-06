Victim in fatal shooting on Rosetta Street identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A victim in a shooting that occurred on Rosetta Street in Richmond’s East End on July 4.

Thirty-two-year-old Laron Harrison of Richmond was found by officers on Rosetta Street near Fairfield Avenue at 10:15 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The official cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or using the P3 app.