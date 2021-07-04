Victim in July 3 fatal shooting in Chesterfield identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The identity of the person killed in a July 3 shooting in Chesterfield County has been revealed.

Chesterfield County Police say 22-year-old Darius Royster of Bareback Terrace was the male victim officers found dead from a gunshot wound on Handel Court near Belmont Road.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or using the P3 app.