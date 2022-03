RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The victim in a shooting that took place Friday, March 18 in Richmond’s Southside has been identified.

According to Richmond Police, officers were called to the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard just after 3 p.m. Friday and found one person unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Tremawn Carrington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.