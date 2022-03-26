HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico man is dead after a shooting Friday night, according to police.

On Friday, March 26, around 5:20 p.m., Henrico Police and Henrico Fire received reports of a shooting at 5613 Crenshaw Road.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of a populated apartment community where police located a man suffering from two gunshot wounds.

22-year-old Keyari Dae Blakely, of Henrico County, was initially given aid by police while waiting for EMS to arrive.

Blakely was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

Henrico Police are continuing to investigate this homicide in cooperation with the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Lieutenant Matt Pecka said, “there may be residents or visitors who witnessed this tragic incident, and now is the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Harry at 804-501-4829 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.