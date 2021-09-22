Victim of fatal stabbing on Lodge Street identified by police

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of Tuesday’s fatal stabbing on Lodge Street.

The victim has been identified as Kenneth Dunn, 63, of Richmond.

Police said they were called to the 800 block of Lodge Street just before 8 a.m. for a report of a person down. When officers arrived they found Dunn, who appeared to be stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department said the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-391 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app can also be used.