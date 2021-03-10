Victim of Friday Chateau Drive homicide identified; arrest made in child abduction

Kevin Degraffenreid, in his 40s, was charged with abduction, grand larceny and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department identified the victim of a homicide that happened on Friday, February 26, on Chateau Drive as Anthony Tobey Jr., a man in his 30’s. They also charged Kevin Degraffenreid, a man in his 40’s for abducting the victim’s child.

On February 26, officers took the report of the missing juvenile. Officers investigating the possible abduction responded to a convenience store in the 3000 block of Hull Street Road after a citizen called and reported an unescorted child.

Officers safely returned the child to their family.

The investigation led officers to the 2200 block of Chateau Drive, where crews found Tobey, the father of the child, down and unresponsive in his apartment. Tobey suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators then identified Degraffenreid, who is now in custody. He has been charged with abduction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand larceny — with additional charges still pending.

The Medical Examiner is still determining how Tobey died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Larry at (804) 646- 5896 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.