RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The victim of a fatal shooting in a Gilpin Court alleyway has been identified, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, officers were called to the 300 block of West Charity Street for a call about a person down. When they got there, the officers found 37-year-old Jermarcus Taylor unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound.

Taylor was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. All calls made to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.