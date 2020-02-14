9-year-old girl struck by bullet inside Petersburg apartment

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police say a 9-year-old girl is recovering after she was struck by a bullet while inside a Petersburg apartment building.
Officers say she was struck in the right arm in the 2300 block of Navajo Court. She suffered minor injuries, police added.
MORE PETERSBURG NEWS: Police investigating attempted armed robbery at Petersburg CVS
Officers called the shooting ‘senseless.’ Anyone with information is asked to contact (804) 861-1212.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8news for updates.
