9-year-old girl struck by bullet inside Petersburg apartment

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police say a 9-year-old girl is recovering after she was struck by a bullet while inside a Petersburg apartment building.

Officers say she was struck in the right arm in the 2300 block of Navajo Court. She suffered minor injuries, police added.

Officers called the shooting ‘senseless.’ Anyone with information is asked to contact (804) 861-1212.

