Victim suffering life-threatening injuries after shots fired into vehicle

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An adult male is being treated for life-threatening injuries at a local hospital following a shooting on Sunday afternoon. Chesterfield County Police Department received reports of a subject shot inside of a vehicle around 1:45 p.m. in the 20200 block of Rowanty Court.

The victim was found wounded at the scene and transported to the hospital.

This investigation is still ongoing. CCPD asks that anyone with information contact them at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

