Other possible victims asked to come forward after chiropractor arrested for sexual assault in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local chiropractor has been arrested and charged in connection to a sexual assault that occurred in northwest Richmond. Now police are worried that the chiropractor, who normally operated in North Chesterfield, may have other victims.

According to police, 66-year-old Michael Pollock of North Chesterfield is suspected of three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of object sexual penetration. These charges are linked to an incident at a workplace in Richmond on May 17.

Pollock typically treated patients at his office in North Chesterfield.

Detectives are asking that anyone who may have had a similar experience contact them.

For Richmond incidents, call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712. For Chesterfield incidents, call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.