Victims have payment information stolen with debit cards still in their possession, authorities search for suspect

Crime Solvers is searching for the suspect or suspects involved in debit card fraud from March 5-12 at multiple retail locations in Chesterfield County. (Photos: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is seeking public assistance in solving recent instances of debit card fraud during which the victims still had their cards in their possession.

According to a release, from March 5 to March 12, three different victims had their debit cards used multiple times for purchases and withdraws. The suspect or suspects went to the Commonwealth Center Parkway Target and the Midlothian Turnpike Kroger where they used the victims’ payment information.

Authorities tell 8News that they believe there is one suspect responsible for the debit card fraud. They have not yet determined how the victims’ information was compromised.

Anyone with information on these suspects is urged to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Anonymity is guaranteed, and tippers could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.