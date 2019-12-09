VIDEO: Hit-and-run suspects take off after damaging 2 cars in Richmond’s Fan District

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help to locate the two suspects in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred last month in the city’s Fan District.

The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. on Friday, November 11. Security footage shows the suspect vehicle strike a parked vehicle in the 100 block of North Allen Avenue. The parked vehicle was hit hard enough to push forward and strike another vehicle parked in front of it.

The driver and passenger of the suspect vehicle then got out of the car and walked around the area. A few minutes later, they grabbed the suspect vehicle’s bumper, which had fallen off during the collision, and placed it in the backseat before driving off.

Both parked vehicles sustained extensive damage.

Anyone with information about this hit and run or the identity of the suspects is asked to call Hit and Run Detective W. Kress at (804) 646-0280 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

