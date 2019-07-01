VIDEO: Man wearing medical mask, gloves steals cash box from W. Cary Street business

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for a man captured on surveillance video stealing from a business in the Museum District business last week.

At about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, the man was seen on security video entering a business on W. Cary Street.

The man first walks into the building wearing a hat. He then walks back out, puts on a medical mask and gloves, and re-enters the business. Minutes later, he walks out with a cash box.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call Third Precinct Detective E. Sandlin at (804) 646-1010 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.