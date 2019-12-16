VIDEO: Packages, TV stolen from Richmond apartment’s mailroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are looking for three suspects seen on surveillance footage stealing multiple packages and a T.V. from a mail room at a Richmond apartment complex last week.

Richmond police said that three unknown suspects went into a secured mail room at an apartment in the 0 block of S. 20th Street on Dec. 11. Video shows the suspects, one with a red hat with fur and two others with black jackets on, looking in the room for packages.

In the video, provided by Richmond police, the suspects are seen taking a television and several packages from the room.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or www.7801000.com.

LATEST HEADLINES: