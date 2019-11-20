VIDEO: Patrons robbed at gunpoint inside Church Hill cafe

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond need the public’s help to identify two men who robbed a cafe in Church Hill.

It happened at The Hill Café on E. Broad Street at about 12:30 a.m. on Friday, November 8.

Surveillance video shows the two masked men holding a cafe worker and several patrons at gunpoint, and robbing them of their money and items. The robbers were last seen headed north on 28th Street and then made a right into the alleyway nearby.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to call First Precinct Detective A. Partain at (804) 646-1290 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.