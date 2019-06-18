VIDEO: Pickup truck plows into Virginia store

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say several charges are pending against a driver after he plowed his pick-up truck into a convenience store in Blackstone early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video shows the truck ramming through the front doors of the Food Barn convenience store on South Main Street at about 5 a.m. The driver then entered the store and stole several items before leaving the scene, police said.

A short time later, the truck was seen in Crewe, where the vehicle was used again to cause property damage to another business, according to police.

The truck was located several hours later in Chesterfield County, and the driver was apprehended.

Several felony charges are pending in Blackstone against the driver.

Blackstone Police said they are working closely with law enforcement officials from other counties, including Brunswick, Nottoway and Chesterfield.

