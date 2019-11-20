Video shows brutal attack of McDonald’s drive-thru employee in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police need the public’s help identifying two people wanted for assault after they were caught on camera attacking a drive-thru employee at a local McDonald’s.

Police said the incident occurred on Saturday, November 9 at the McDonald’s in the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The video shows two suspects approach the drive-thru window and attack an employee, who appears to be held back by co-workers inside the restaurant.

According to police, the attack was over a bill dispute. The white Lexus shown in the video is not the assault suspects’ vehicle, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Henrico Police 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000.

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.

