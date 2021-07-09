Video shows burglary suspects fleeing a home in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Prince George County posted a video to their Facebook page showing burglary suspects running away from a home on July 1.

Police said the burglary happened in the 4200 block of Cedar Creek Lane. The suspects reportedly forced their way into a home after ringing the doorbell. While they were inside the home taking items, the homeowner saw them, police said. The suspects then fled from the scene but were caught on camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773.