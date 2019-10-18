Video shows woman pushing stroller swipe package off porch in Jackson Ward

Richmond Police are looking for a woman who stole a package from the front porch of a home in Jackson Ward earlier this month.

The alleged incident occurred on the afternoon (roughly 4:25 p.m.) of Wednesday, October 9. Security video shows a woman, who is pushing a stroller with a child inside, walk past the residence in the 600 block of N. 1st Street, but then return and grab a package off the front porch before walking away.

The woman was last seen wearing a blue and pink dress, denim jacket, black slide-on slippers and blue socks.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective P. Cho at (804) 646-2939 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.