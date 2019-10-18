1  of  3
Breaking News
Video shows woman pushing stroller swipe package off porch in Jackson Ward Woman with ‘history of health problems’ missing out of Brunswick County Cras involving 2 tractor-trailers slows traffic on I-95 in Chesterfield

Video shows woman pushing stroller swipe package off porch in Jackson Ward

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

Richmond Police are looking for a woman who stole a package from the front porch of a home in Jackson Ward earlier this month.

The alleged incident occurred on the afternoon (roughly 4:25 p.m.) of Wednesday, October 9. Security video shows a woman, who is pushing a stroller with a child inside, walk past the residence in the 600 block of N. 1st Street, but then return and grab a package off the front porch before walking away.

The woman was last seen wearing a blue and pink dress, denim jacket, black slide-on slippers and blue socks.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective P. Cho at (804) 646-2939 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events