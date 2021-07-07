Violent holiday weekend brings Henrico 2021 murder death toll to 15

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– Henrico Police have made three arrests in the first of three shootings that took place in the county over the 4th of July holiday weekend. Henrico Police Chief Eric English addressed the public in response to the uptick in gun violence in the county.

According to English, the rise in gun violence is not being seen in a specific location, it’s being seen across the county. Three people were murdered in a span of three days.

On Saturday, July 3, officers responded to a shooting at the White Oak Village Shopping Center around 5:30 p.m. A young girl was shot and killed inside a business and another man was injured. Police have arrested three people in connection to the crime: 18-year-old Trevon Chappelle, 18-year-old Jihad Ruffin and another male under 18-years-old. All three face a variety of charges.

On July 4, a double shooting took place on Fairfield Avenue just before 11 p.m. Steven Milton Whisnant III was killed and another was injured. An hour later, a 19-year-old Marquan Lane was shot and killed on Engleside Drive. A makeshift memorial is now at the scene to honor Lane.

During this time, police said 196 firework-related calls came in during the same time. However, the department said its resources were limited because Henrico Police officers were investigating two major crime scenes.

English told 8News, more guns are being seen in the hands of the youth, coupled with a normal rise in violence during the summer. The 15-26 age group is a concern for police. The department also said investigators are aware of gang-related activity.

“Anytime we see incidents like this it’s very disturbing when you have young people that just feel comfortable walking around with firearms and using them in a way that causes harm not just to individuals, but you’re destroying families,” English said.

In 2021, there have been 15 murders so far, compared to just five this time last year, and eight of this year’s murders have been domestic violence-related.

“When you look at the situation in White Oak, that could have been anybody’s kid,” English said. “We can’t just turn a blind eye. Let’s be a little more vigilant and think about the big picture here.”

Chief English plans to engage the community for solutions. He hopes to create summer activities for the younger population. He’s urging community members to speak up if they see something that doesn’t look right.

According to English, the police department will be hosting a ‘National Night Out’ on Aug. 3, which will be an opportunity for the department to engage with community members.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Henrico Police 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 780-1000.