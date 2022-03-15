COVINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — Law enforcement officers, first responders, and community leaders across the Commonwealth are in mourning after a shooting at a Covington gas station left three people dead on Monday, including a city police officer.

According to Virginia State Police, 42-year-old Toney S. Poulston Jr. of Covington entered a Covington Farm and Fuel along North Alleghany Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14. Poulston then got into a “domestic situation” with a relative working at the store — identified as 64-year-old Randall Lee Paxton of Covington — and ended up shooting him.

Paxton’s wife, also an employee at Covington Farm and Fuel, was inside the store at the time of the incident, but she was not injured.

After being alerted to Poulston’s erratic behavior at the store, members of the Covington Police Department and the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office reportedly responded to the scene.

When authorities arrived at the gas station, they saw an armed Poulston leaving the store. Shots were fired, leading to the death of Poulston and a member of the Covington Police Department, who has now been identified as Covington Police Officer Caleb Daniel Ogilvie.

The following law enforcement and emergency response agencies around southwest and central Virginia have posted statements on social media following the deadly incident:

The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police (VACP) recommends that all Virginia law enforcement officers shroud their badges in honor of the fallen officer through the day of the funeral services.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared the VACP’s post on Twitter on Tuesday, March 15, adding, “The First Lady and I are devastated by the tragic loss of a Covington Police Officer. This serves as a reminder that law enforcement officers risk their lives every day. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the fallen officer during this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, Covington Mayor Tom Sibold sent the following statement to WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson on Tuesday morning:

Thank you for your heartfelt condolences. As our community struggles to understand the tragedies of last evening we’ll start the day different. Loss is always hard, but this is something no one expects. Our focus now is first to support and pray for the officer’s family. To support and pray for our city police dept. To do the same for all city staff and the community. We pray for the families of all involved today. TOM SIBOLD, MAYOR OF THE CITY OF COVINGTON

The Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce and Tourism also posted about the incident on Facebook, saying, “As we close this day, please remember the Covington Police officer, family, and friends whose lives are forever changed today. Bless them, pray for them and remember that ‘all gave some and some gave all’. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family, friends and our entire community.”

Monday’s shooting is currently under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Office.

This is a developing story.