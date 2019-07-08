Virginia authorities searching for 3 convicted sex offenders

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Investigators are searching for three people who have failed to re-register as sex offenders and are no longer living in the residences they have told authorities about. According to Virginia State Police, all three used to live in Amherst County.

Danny Ray Campbell is a 60-year-old white man with gray hair and blue eyes. Campbell is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs roughly 240 pounds. Authorities have not been able to contact Campbell, who is registered as living on West Perch Road, in several months, state police said.

Elizabeth Jane Gilbert is a 54-year-old white female with blonde hair, hazel eyes and who is 5-feet-3-inches tall. Gilbert weights roughly 220 pounds and is registered to live on Johns Creek Road. She has not lived there in several months, police said. She has ties to Portsmouth and the Virginia Beach area.

Steven Howard Trent is a 61-year-old white male with gray hair and brown eyes. Trent is listed as 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs roughly 230 pounds. Police say Trent is no longer living in the residence on South Coolwell Road, where he was registered to stay.

