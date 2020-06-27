Virginia Beach man accused of threatening to kill Senator Mark Warner

1  of  4
Crime

by: WAVY Web Staff

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was arrested Thursday after he left a voicemail allegedly threatening to kill Senator Mark Warner.

According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Dylan Stephen Jayne was arrested on a federal criminal complaint and charged with one count of transmitting a threat via interstate commerce.

Court documents say Jayne allegedly called the Abingdon office of Senator Warner early September of last year and threatened to kill the senator over his perceived lack of receiving Social Security payments.

Authorities say they are still investigating the incident.

