VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia Beach man was arrested after police say he fired several shots near Virginia Wesleyan University.

When officers arrived, they heard more gunshots coming from a nearby residence. They found a suspect who was in possession of a handgun and took him into custody without incident.

David Junior Parker of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm within city limits, according to police.

This case is being actively investigated. If you have any information about this incident, Virginia Beach Police Department asks you contact Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.