NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) – A Virginia Beach man will spend 20 years in prison after he was convicted of illegally selling machine guns and owning several destructive weapons.

According to court records, 28-year-old Patrick Tate Adamiak, a Master at Arms in the U.S. Navy at the time, began obtaining and selling illegal machine guns between approximately October 2021 and April 2022.

Evidence presented at his October 2022 trial showed he may have begun illegally selling firearms as far back as 2016.

Adamiak and his firearms trafficking business, Black Dog Arsenal, were eventually discovered by law enforcement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) purchased eight machine guns from Adamiak through a confidential source.

Authorities searched Adamiak’s residence and seized 25 additional unregistered firearms and discovered he owned two grenade launchers and two antitank missile launchers.

Adamiak was convicted after a jury trial in October 2022. He received his sentence of 20 years in prison for possessing and selling unregistered machine guns and possessing unregistered destructive devices on Tuesday, June 13.