VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) – A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trying to coerce a 14-year-old into having sex with him, according to the Department of Justice.

44-year-old Curtis Wade Spencer was a Naval nurse. He worked at Langley Air Force Base Hospital before he was arrested.

On July 27, 2022, Spencer contacted who he believed to be a 14-year-old online. He began to have sexual conversations with the underaged individual and sent images and videos of his genitalia.

On Aug.17, 2022, he left his work, as he had plans to meet the minor in person for sex, according to the Department of Justice. When he arrived, he was met by an undercover agent and arrested.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Victoria Liu prosecuted the case.