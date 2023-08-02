VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia Beach Police officer was allegedly shot at on Tuesday morning while in plainclothes.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD), officers were in plainclothes while surveilling in the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive near Level Green Park in relation to a recent car theft.

At about 2:15 a.m., several suspects fired multiple gunshots at an officer who was driving in their unmarked car, police said. In response, the officer shot his gun and immediately fled the scene.

Police said the officer was not shot, but was treated for cuts from broken glass.

All suspects originally fled on foot, and a search of the area by other officers located two 16-year-old male suspects, police said. After an investigation, one of the 16-year-olds, of Norfolk, has been charged with two counts of tampering with an automobile, shooting at a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of an extended ammunition magazine in public.

The other 16-year-old, of Virginia Beach, was charged with two counts of two counts of tampering with an automobile, shooting at a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a juvenile, according to police.

Police said there is no additional information on the other suspects, and that it is not believed that anyone was struck by police gunfire.

The incident is currently under investigation, and anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101.