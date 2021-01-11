Virginia Beach woman shot to death in Norfolk early Monday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman died in a shooting early Monday morning in Norfolk.
Officials say they received the call around 2:40 a.m. for the shooting in the 2800 block of E. Princess Anne Road. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was later identified as 20-year-old Shakiya N. Johnson, of Virginia Beach.
Police told WAVY Johnson was a passenger in the vehicle. No word on who was driving or what happened to them. Also, detectives shared no possible motive or suspect information.
Video images showed a white vehicle that crashed, with at least three bullet holes in the windshield, on the driver side.
WAVY reporter Kiahnna Patterson observed police also focusing on the passenger side of the vehicle.
A woman who lives in the Broad Creek Apartments told WAVY News 10 she heard several gunshots and that they sounded really close.
Another woman at the scene said knowing someone died in this incident is heartbreaking.
This marks the second deadly shooting in the city so far this year.
