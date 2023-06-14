ABINGDON, Va. (WRIC) – A Virginia doctor and former owner of a chain of substance abuse treatment clinics has been sentenced to six months in prison for writing illegitimate prescriptions for several pain medications.

Dr. Ralph Thomas Reach, 63, of Bristol, was the primary owner of Watauga Recovery Centers, which operated substance abuse treatment clinics in Virginia and Tennessee.

Reach and other medical providers at his clinics wrote prescriptions for buprenorphine, clonazepam, gabapentin and other drugs. However, these prescriptions were written without a legitimate medical purpose.

Subutex and Suboxone are brand names for the opioid dependence treatment drug buprenorphine and are classified as Schedule III drugs.

Clonazepam is an anxiety and seizure medication classified as a Schedule IV controlled substance. Gabapentin is a pain and seizure medication that is not classified as an opioid.

Reach pleaded guilty in March 2023 to three counts of causing drugs to be misbranded while held for sale after shipment in interstate commerce.

On June 7, Reach was sentenced to six months in prison, followed by 18 months of home detention and five years of probation. He will also have to forfeit $50,000 and pay a fine of $100,000.

“Opioid poisoning continues to be a leading cause of death for Virginians of all ages, despite the continued efforts of law enforcement and community groups to warn of the adverse effects of misuse,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said in a statement. “When doctors add to this mounting problem by overprescribing these powerful drugs, they must be held accountable, and we will continue to do exactly that.”

The investigation into Watauga Recovery Centers previously led to the convictions of former employees Matthew Sykes and John Paul Linke, screening laboratory owner Michael Dube, screening laboratory agent Regan Dube, confirmation laboratory sales representative Michael Olshavsky and confirmation laboratory owner Rakesh Kothuru.

Over $9.9 million in fines, forfeitures and restitution were paid between these convictions.