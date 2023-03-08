WASHINGTON D.C. (WRIC) – A doctor was sentenced in Washington D.C. for illegally distributing drugs. Dr. Robert M. Cao was sentenced to 15 months Wednesday. On Nov. 8, 2022, he pled guilty to five counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances.

Cao, a Louisiana resident, previously resided in Falls Church and was licensed in Virginia and Washington D.C. He distributed narcotics in the time leading up to a Virginia overdose death.

Along with the 15 months, Cao also faces 36 months of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. He is also no longer allowed to hold a job that would give him access to controlled substances.

On at least five occasions, Cao provided a man identified as V.C. with oxycodone and hydrocodone, two narcotic painkillers with a high potential for abuse. Cao prescribed V.C. these drugs without an examination, diagnosis or treatment plan. V.C. had no known medical conditions that these drugs would be used to treat.

On May 31, 2021, V.C.’s girlfriend found him unresponsive and first responders pronounced him dead at the scene. An autopsy determined his cause of death to be substance poisoning. Bottles of hydrocodone and oxycodone were found on V.C.’s nightstand. Cao had prescribed V.C. the medications one week earlier.

Texts exchanged between V.C. and Cao discussed the narcotic prescriptions. In the messages, Cao discussed prescribing V.C. the medications and V.C. giving Cao some of his pills in exchange. The two met in a parking lot the night before V.C.’s death so Cao could get a portion of V.C.’s pills.

Cao also took steps to avoid catching the attention of law enforcement. Cao advised V.C. to not create a paper trail and to fill his prescriptions at certain times to avoid raising suspicion from pharmacists. Cao kept the notepad he would use to write V.C.’s prescriptions hidden in his home. He hid the notepad in a container that was designed to look like a book.

After learning about V.C.’s death, Cao created a fraudulent backlog of medical records. The false records were to make it appear as if Cao had prescribed the medications to V.C. for a legitimate reason.