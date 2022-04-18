NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — A Newport News man was convicted on a number of drug and firearm related charges by a federal jury on Friday.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, As-Samad Haynes, 41, was convicted of:

conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl

distribution of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl resulting in death

distribution of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl resulting in substantial bodily injury

possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking

possessing firearms as a convicted felon

Haynes conspired to distribute both heroin and fentanyl from 2017 until November 2020, when he was finally arrested.

During that time, Haynes distributed fentanyl to two individuals which resulted in the death of one and substantial bodily injury to the other.

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents stationed in Hampton and the Newport News Police Department carried out the investigation that led to Haynes’s arrest.

At the time of his arrest, Haynes was found in possession of an assault rifle, tactical shotgun and a semi-automatic handgun. These firearms were found to be used in the furtherance of his drug trafficking.

Haynes faces a sentence between 25 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 7, 2022.