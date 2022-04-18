NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesapeake woman plead guilty on Friday to bribing a government official for federal construction contracts to be awarded to her company, SDC Contracting LLC.

According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release, Jennifer Strickland, 47, made cash payments to a General Services Administration contracting official totaling $43,500. These payments were spread out from July 2018 through December 2019. In return, Strickland’s company received a contract valued at approximately $1,359,501.

SDC Consulting LLC has provided construction and renovation services at federal buildings across the Eastern District of Virginia. These contracts included work done on the Lewis F. Powell, Jr. United States Courthouse in downtown Richmond.

Strickland’s sentencing is scheduled for August 12.

She faces a maximum penalty for 15 years in prison. However, according to the DOJ Eastern District of Virginia, actual sentences are typically less than the maximum.