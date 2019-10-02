Virginia grand jury indicts man on multiple sex crime charges involving 14-year-old girl

Ronald Lee Bowers Jr., 27, was taken into custody on Oct. 1 on three counts of carnal knowledge with a child, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a count for distributing marijuana.

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday after a grand jury indicted him on multiple counts following an investigation into “a possible inappropriate relationship” between him and a 14-year-old girl.

An agent with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children division, Lt. Becky Jones, received a tip on July 17 about a possible relationship involving a 26-year-old male and 14-year-old female.

An investigation into the allegations led Jones to bring the case before a grand jury on Sept. 23, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Ronald Lee Bowers Jr., 27, was taken into custody on Oct. 1 on three counts of carnal knowledge with a child, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a count for distributing marijuana. He is being held without bond, according to the Orange Count Sheriff’s Office.

