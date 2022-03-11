PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police have arrested a suspect in a sexual assault investigation that was reported to have occurred in the Manassas area of Prince William County between December 2019 and October 2021.

Police said their investigation revealed that the teenage victim –who was between 15 and 16 years old when the offenses occurred– was used in an exchange for sexual acts for money by a family member, who officials have identified 37-year-old Jeremy Scott Stull. Police said that the exchange took place on more than one occasion.

According to the release, a family member who was recently made aware of the incidents contacted police, who then began the investigation.

Stull was arrested Thursday, March 10, and charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor, one count of sex trafficking, and one count of production of child pornography.

Stull is being held without bond, and his court date is pending.