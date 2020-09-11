Virginia man charged after ’20-minute standoff’ in Stafford McDonald’s parking lot

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that deputies used pepper spray to help detain a 39-year-old man who allegedly led authorities on a pursuit around a McDonald’s and repeatedly refused orders to “show his hands” the night before.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, a sergeant tried to stop a Ford Fusion that made an illegal U-turn on Staffordboro Boulevard at 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 10. The sergeant attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver did not pull over.

“Instead, the suspect slammed on his brakes and tried to enter the Staffordboro McDonald’s parking lot,” the post from sheriff’s office said. “The suspect was unable to negotiate the turn, ran over the curb and went back onto Staffordboro Boulevard.”

The driver eventually made a turn into the entrance of the McDonald’s, traveling completely around the business with the sergeant in pursuit, authorities said. When the vehicle returned to the drive-thru side of the building, the suspect stopped for a moment and was ordered to show his hands.

“Instead, the suspect put the vehicle in reverse and backed toward the law enforcement vehicle. The suspect continued to reverse and eventually stopped in a parking space,” the sheriff’s office said. “For the next twenty minutes, deputies attempted to reason with the suspect and have him show his hands.”

The suspect, later identified as Eddie Rivers III, refused to comply with the deputies’ orders and “after exhausting attempts to reason with the suspect,” they approached Rivers’ vehicle with a ballistic shield as a cover. Rivers still did not cooperate, according to authorities, and deputies used OC spray, also known as pepper spray, to remove him from the vehicle.

Rivers, a 39-year-old from Woodbridge, Va., was arrested and charged with eluding, driving after forfeiture of license, obstruction and a traffic infraction for the illegal U-turn. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.