Virginia man charged for alleged social media threat against protesters

(photo courtesy of the Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 24-year-old Virginia man has been arrested and charged after allegedly making threats on social media to burn homes, cars and killing protesters.

Authorities in Orange County “received multiple reports from concerned citizens” about a post on social media by Michael Hanson, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Hanson, who is from Locust Grove, Va., claimed that he wanted to burn houses, cars and kill protesters in the post, authorities said.

Hanson has been charged with threatening to burn or bomb and “knowingly communicate a threat to kill or do bodily injury with intent to commit an act of terrorism.” He is be held with no bond and has a hearing on Friday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

